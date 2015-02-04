© makerbot

MakerBot partners with Xavier University

Xavier University recently signed an agreement with MakerBot, to bring a MakerBot Innovation Center to the university’s campus.

Xavier University joins a growing number of universities throughout the US that offer MakerBot Innovation Centers, which aims to enable organisations to innovate faster, collaborate better and compete more effectively.



“We’re so excited to be the first private institution in the country and the first university in the Midwest region to partner with MakerBot,” said Shawn Nason, chief innovation officer with Xavier University. “Our mission at Xavier University is to educate our students so that they are able to make the world a better place. We’re positioned to do just that with the unique 3D printing and prototyping technology of MakerBot! With these innovative MakerBot Replicator 3D Printers, we will transform how our students learn here at the Xavier Center for Innovation and beyond. With MakerBot, we’ll not only be ‘making’ 3D objects in our classrooms, but helping shape the leaders and innovators of future industries as well.”



The MakerBot Innovation Center at Xavier is a custom, centralized and scalable 3D printing solution that has been developed to meet the specific needs of the university.



The MakerBot Innovation Center for Xavier includes 31 MakerBot Replicator 3D Printers (25 MakerBot Replicator Desktop 3D Printers, three MakerBot Replicator Z18 3D Printers and three MakerBot Replicator Mini Compact 3D Printers), several MakerBot Digitizer Desktop 3D Scanners.



“The MakerBot Innovation Center has garnered huge interest since we first introduced the concept last year, and we’re excited that Xavier University has decided to work with us to unleash the creative potential of 3D printing on its campus and in the Cincinnati area. The passion for innovation and 3D printing at Xavier is contagious and we can’t wait to see what comes out of their MakerBot Innovation Center,” noted Jenny Lawton, CEO of MakerBot.