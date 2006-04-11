Distribution conference in Paris May 23-24

Every second year since 1989 components distributors have gathered in Paris to discuss the situation within the global component distribution business. The headline for this year´s event is "Daring to be different".

"Europartners Distribution Forum 2006" will be held in Palais des Congres, Porte Maillot in Paris during May 23-24th.



This year´s forum will analyze the markets for semiconductors, passive- and electromechanical components both for the global and local markets. At the event new challenges and opportunities for the future´s component distribution will also be discussed.