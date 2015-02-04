© designersart dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 04, 2015
2014 – a strong year for Mycronic
With net sales increasing from EUR 105.5 million in 2013 to EUR 156.1 million in 2014, we can agree that the year was a pretty decent one for Mycronic.
Order intake for 2014 amounted to EUR 214.7 million, almost doubled from 2013s EUR 111.5 million. EBIT was EUR 29.3 million in 2014, compared to EUR 3.3 million in 2013.
“We are proud of this past year, where the Group’s order intake and sales increased 93 and 48 percent respectively. Mycronic reported a positive EBIT and strong margins for six consecutive quarters. For the full year 2014, the EBIT margin was 19 percent. The fourth quarter contributed greatly to this result. We have also entered 2015 with a record high order backlog of SEK 702 million, where the lion’s share will be delivered during the current year,” says Lena Olving, CEO and president of Mycronic AB.
The positive trend within the electronics industry generally, and within those parts of the industry where Mycronic operates, are contributing factors behind the year's growth. Mycronic operates within a growth industry which has been beneficial. However, the year's results are also proof that the product development plan is on the right track.
“Mycronic has a strong position today with an entirely new product program launched during the last 15 months. Together with the favourable market trend for SMT equipment, the result has been a 27 percent increase in order intake within business area SMT. At the same time, we developed, completed and delivered the first P-80 mask writer faster than expected,” continues Lena Olving.
During 2014, Mycronic received a total of eight orders for mask writers. The order intake shows significant growth, but also points to the irregularity that exists within the pattern generators market. The investments in mask writers were not solely in advanced equipment for display manufacturing, but also for equipment within four other segments. Investment requirements within the various segments vary and it is more of a coincidence that these occurred more or less simultaneously in 2014.
“We have established a product development plan that supports long-term sustainable growth for the company, with profitability in focus, and that's what we're currently executing. We are delivering new, competitive products that are in sync with customers' changing needs. That’s why it is gratifying to report such strong results for full year 2014. Additionally, cash flow is strong and that puts us in a continued good financial position, thereby allowing for further growth,” concludes Lena Olving.
“We are proud of this past year, where the Group’s order intake and sales increased 93 and 48 percent respectively. Mycronic reported a positive EBIT and strong margins for six consecutive quarters. For the full year 2014, the EBIT margin was 19 percent. The fourth quarter contributed greatly to this result. We have also entered 2015 with a record high order backlog of SEK 702 million, where the lion’s share will be delivered during the current year,” says Lena Olving, CEO and president of Mycronic AB.
The positive trend within the electronics industry generally, and within those parts of the industry where Mycronic operates, are contributing factors behind the year's growth. Mycronic operates within a growth industry which has been beneficial. However, the year's results are also proof that the product development plan is on the right track.
“Mycronic has a strong position today with an entirely new product program launched during the last 15 months. Together with the favourable market trend for SMT equipment, the result has been a 27 percent increase in order intake within business area SMT. At the same time, we developed, completed and delivered the first P-80 mask writer faster than expected,” continues Lena Olving.
During 2014, Mycronic received a total of eight orders for mask writers. The order intake shows significant growth, but also points to the irregularity that exists within the pattern generators market. The investments in mask writers were not solely in advanced equipment for display manufacturing, but also for equipment within four other segments. Investment requirements within the various segments vary and it is more of a coincidence that these occurred more or less simultaneously in 2014.
“We have established a product development plan that supports long-term sustainable growth for the company, with profitability in focus, and that's what we're currently executing. We are delivering new, competitive products that are in sync with customers' changing needs. That’s why it is gratifying to report such strong results for full year 2014. Additionally, cash flow is strong and that puts us in a continued good financial position, thereby allowing for further growth,” concludes Lena Olving.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments