Schweizer boosts turnover and earnings in 2014

According to preliminary figures, Schweizer Electronic AG closed the fiscal year 2014 with its highest turnover ever.

Sales in 2014 increased by 8.9% to EUR 110.2 million against EUR 101.2 million the year before. Earn-ings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose by 2% to EUR 10 million (previous year EUR 9.8 million), representing the second-highest EBIT in the company's history, while additional ex-penditure for continuing the expansion of the Asian production capacities - with focus on Vietnam - burdened the EBIT with EUR 1.1 million.



With sales of EUR 100.3 million, the production performance in Schramberg, Germany, broke through the historical mark of EUR 100 million. (previous year EUR 94.6 million). Sales effected through the Asian partner network also showed a satisfactory development, boosting by 54% to EUR 9.9 million against EUR 6.4 million in 2013. Highly innovative technology products strongly contributed to Schweizer's record sales with EUR 50.5 million, representing already 46% of the total turnover. This trend is expected to continue in future particularly in Schramberg.



Despite its growth, Schweizer was able to increase equity capital by EUR 3.3 million to EUR 48.4 million. This corresponds to an equity ratio of 59.5% against 58.8% the year be-fore. Final figures will be released on March 31, 2015.



Dr. Maren Schweizer, CEO of Schweizer Electronic AG comments: 'We proceeded very well in 2014 on operational as well as strategic level. We increased turnover and earnings, and our order book is well stocked. Thanks to the continuously high demand our order backlog increased again in 2014, amounting to 119.2 million Euro against 114.2 million Euro the year before. With our partner and investor WUS, we have access to additional production capacities to serve the rapidly growing market for high frequency printed circuit boards (HF PCBs). Moreover, we plan to jointly tap the chip embedding market with our partner Infineon in the coming years, as this is the future market for power electronics ap-plications. Thus, these two new partnerships further improved our already good position in 2014."