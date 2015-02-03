© creasencesro dreamstime.com

IBM opens services center in UK - creating up to 300 jobs

IBM is to open a new services center in the City of Leicester, UK that will create up to 300 new IT roles over the next three years.

The newly established IBM Services Center: Leicester, a wholly owned subsidiary of IBM, will provide UK based IBM clients with application development and maintenance, test and systems management service.



Leicester’s City Mayor, Sir Peter Soulsby said: “This is excellent news and a significant achievement for the city council in terms of our economic regeneration of the city. We have worked very closely with IBM, and I am delighted that they have now chosen Leicester for their UK base. We welcome them to our city, along with the opportunities they bring for our graduates and young people to gain the vital technology skills that businesses need in today’s competitive market. This move reinforces that Leicester can not only meet the location needs of major businesses, but that it is also a great place to study and work, and to build an exciting future.”



The IBM Services Center: Leicester joins IBM’s globally integrated capability network and is the latest in a series of job-creating investments IBM has made in recent years in technology, science and innovation.



“This investment in job creation aims to inspire the next-generation workforce from local technical colleges and universities who will deliver the technology skills needed to drive business innovation in the UK," said David Stokes, Chief Executive, IBM UK and Ireland. “The new center will help to position Leicester as a hub for global businesses and reflects IBM's long-standing commitment to developing skills and providing high-value technology services to business across the UK."