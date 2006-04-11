Lots of companies still not RoHS compliant

According to a survey conducted by evertiq there is still alot of players on the European electronics market who still haven´t reached RoHS compliance.

evertiq conducted the survey in which the product owners and the EMS providers held the largest quote of participation. As much as 21 percent of the polled companies said they do not have RoHS compliant processes under control. About 10 percent of the companies said they haven´t chosed to become RoHS compliant because their products are considered as exempted.



However as much as 53 percent of the polled companies said they have their processes under control and already delivering RoHS compliant products. 16 percent of the companies have reached RoHS compliance in their processes but haven´t shipped any RoHS compliant products yet since their customers have don´t requested any RoHS compliant products.