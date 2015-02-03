© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Kongsberg wins contract for OBC in a hybrid vehicle

Kongsberg Automotive (KA) has won a contract with a manufacturer of passenger cars for the supply of On Board Chargers (OBC) for their next generation of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

The OBC will be used in C Segment cars which will be sold in Europe, North America and China under two different brands.



The contract has an estimated total value of EUR 40 million over 8 years, with supply from KA’s facility in Wuxi, China. Production will start in H2 2017, and is expected to reach peak volume in 2021.



This is the second contract secured by KA in the growing hybrid segment. The KA effort within power electronics components has gradually been increased since 2010. In the period 2011 to early 2014 this activity was run within the JV company ePower located in Gothenburg. KA took full ownership in ePower Nordic AB in April 2014.



“It’s very satisfying that we are able to bring products to the market which contribute to a sustainable future”, said Joachim Magnusson, Executive Vice President at Kongsberg Automotive’s Driveline business area.