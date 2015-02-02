© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Fastprint invest in Exception PCB Solutions sales team

Fastprint (China) acquired Exception PCB Solutions Ltd in 2013 and is continuing to provide investment and support to the UK PCB manufacturer.

Fastprint has made some significant changes with a new management team and also additions to the sales team as they look forward to pushing the next stage of their plans.



Clive Wall has joined Fastprint & Exception as European Sales Director to implement Fastprint's European sales strategy. Clive has held a number of key sales positions with companies such as Merlin PCB Group and Daleba Electronics. Clive will form part of a Senior Management Team alongside Rob Buswell as Finance Director and Fred Martin as Managing Director. Fred will join the company on 9th February 2015.



Kalie Miller has joined as Business Development Manager after a long career with Merlin PCB Group. Both will work closely with the current Exception PCB sales team.