Note divests mechanical unit in Järfälla

Swedish EMS-provider Note has sold its mechanical business in Järfälla, Sweden. The buyer is Stockholm based Larsson Finmekaniska AB, already a cooperation partner to Note.

”The sales of our mechanical production unit in Järfälla strengthens our focus in Sweden towards electronics manufacturing, logistics and final assembly of complete products (box build). Over the years, Note Järfälla has transferred mechanical know-how to other Note units, primarily to Note’s sourcing functions. This has enabled us to establish a strong partner model with carefully selected suppliers within the mechanical area, which has contributed to deepen our customer assignments within final assembly of complete products–a service currently provided from all Note units”, says Peter Laveson, CEO and President of Note.



During the last years, The company has experienced unsatisfied profitability within its mechanical unit. Short term, the divestment includes restructuring costs, but the transaction is expected to contribute positively to Note’s operating profit already in 2015.