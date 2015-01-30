© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

RoodMicrotec appoints Martin Sallenhag as CTO

The management board of RoodMicrotec N.V. will appoint Mr Martin Sallenhag MSc as Chief Technical Officer (CTO) as of 1 March 2015, succeeding Mr Norbert Wirth.

Mr Sallenhag has worked in engineering and senior management positions for 22 years, including companies such as Ericsson, Axis Communications, Dialog Semiconductor and Samsung Electronics.



As RoodMicrotec CTO, Mr Sallenhag will be directly responsible for Failure & Technology Analysis, Opto & Mechanical Qualification and Engineering in Stuttgart and Nördlingen and operationally, as Business Unit Manager, for Qualification & Reliability. Mr Sallenhag will also be responsible for our high-tech engineering activities in both Stuttgart and Nördlingen.