© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Lagercrantz Group to acquire Excidor AB

Swedish Lagercrantz Group has acquired all shares in the Swedish company Excidor AB.

Excidor, located in Bollnäs, Sweden, works control systems for mobile operator environments. The company’s solutions are primarily found in forestry machinery, excavators and wheel loaders.



“Excidor is one of the leading players in its niche in the Nordic region. The business has displayed a stable and good performance for several years and the company will be a strong new unit in the Communications division with its new focus segment on control technology,” says Jörgen Wigh, President & CEO of Lagercrantz Group.



Sören Byström, President and a former partner of Excidor: “With Lagercrantz as owner, we get a financially strong and long-term owner, which means that we can continue the development and expansion of the company with full force. We look forward to the opportunity to develop the company as part of the Lagercrantz Group.”



Excidor will form part of the Lagercrantz Communications division as from February 2015. The acquisition is expected to generate a small positive addition to the Group’s earnings per share on an annual basis.