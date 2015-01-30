© viktor gmyria dreamstime.com

Elkabel to expand with new facility

Bulgarian cable manufacturer, Elkabel, is planning to expand its operations with a new manufacturing facility in the Burgas industrial zone.

The company is going to invest up to BGN 100 million (roughly EUR 51 million) in the new facility, which will be located in close proximity to the company's HQ and main production site, according to a report in European Plastics News.