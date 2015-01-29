© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

EuroTech invests in a new arsenal of machines

UK-based PCB manufacturer, EuroTech, has recently invested in several new pieces of equipment to enable them to further improve the service and quality control.

The installation of a brand new Perkin Elmer AAnalyst 200 Atomic Absorption Spectrometer will enable EuroTech to keep a greater control over their gold plating concentrates and contaminates. This machine measures metal concentration levels and instantly meaning they can make daily analysis rather than having to send samples out to an external company and then having to wait for the results.



With this, the company improves quality control on the plating line which will also reduce the danger of any environmental consequences such as copper in effluent waste.



Four new HD inspection systems will make quality control throughout the manufacturing process and in final inspection both more precise and easier for the operators. Ash Technologies’ Inspex HD Grid Tables consist of a high definition camera inspection system.



But wait, there's more; a new TVM 6050 XY Measuring Machine, has also found its new home at EuroTech. This machine will enhance EuroTech’s abilities in the accurate measuring of boards and also enables measurements to be recorded.