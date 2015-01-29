© leifstiller dreamstime.com

SolderStar with a new sales and support partner in Spain

SolderStar Ltd, has appointment of Nufesa Electronics as a new sales and support partner for Spain.

With this agreement SolderStar will further expand into Europe and improve the presence of the company’s range of thermal profiling products across the region.



Keith Blakeley, European Sales Manager at SolderStar Ltd said: “With Nufesa as our distributor, we will increase our presence in an important part of Europe. Our goal is to continuously improve our customers’ experience in every aspect. Expanding our network of sales and support personnel and being in close proximity to where our customers are is a key initiative towards achieving that."