SMT & Inspection | April 10, 2006
Polymerkompositer´s silver<br>features golden opportunities
Polymerkompositer is specialized on the silver´s good features and has developed seven different processes for surface finishing with silver. The studies and tests the company has made on its products have so far turned out with brilliant results and Polymerkompositer is now looking brightly on to the future.
The brains behind Polymerkompositer´s patented processes is the company´s Vice President Anders Remgård who prior to his position at Polymerkompositer held a position at Ericsson. Together with the company´s CEO Jens Andersson, recruited from the Swedish EMS provider Note, and the company´s Technical Manager Karl Lundahl the company has developed silver based surface finish processes that according to Polymerkompositer will reduce costs and solve a number of process issues to customers. At the company also Anders Remgård´s wife Ann-Britt Remgård is operating with administrative functions.
As evertiq earlier reported the company has developed a silver process for surface finishing PCB´s, ESM100. The first PCB manufacturer to adopt this process is the Sweden based Elektrotryck. Polymerkompositer has also developed a challenger to the ENIG. The challenger, ASIG (Auto catalytic Silver Immersion Gold) is according to Polymerkompositer giving its user the solution to the problems with "black pads" and embrittlement of the solderjoint. The ASIG process also features very good bondability with both gold- and aluminum wire.
With its silver processes Polymerkompositer has seen great opportunities within the telecom- and solar cell industry. By using its ESM300 process the company has managed to enhance the efficiency of solar cells by 2-3 percent which is a significant improvement in these applications. Within the telecom segment Polymerkompositer has patented a manufacturing method for base station filters. Earlier manufacturing processes for these telecom filters required difficult and time spending fine tuning processes but this new process forms a solid construction of a casted polymer coated with a silver layer. The casting process is called C3 and the surface finish process is called ESM200. ESM200 is by Polymerkompositer recommended as a general surface finish for microwave products thanks to its good RF features.
Polymerkompositer has its R&D facility in Mölndal outside of Gothenburg - Sweden where it has a capacity for prototype series and smaller series. In addition to all these named processes the company has also developed a process for silverplating directly on silicon for the chip industry.
As evertiq earlier reported the company has developed a silver process for surface finishing PCB´s, ESM100. The first PCB manufacturer to adopt this process is the Sweden based Elektrotryck. Polymerkompositer has also developed a challenger to the ENIG. The challenger, ASIG (Auto catalytic Silver Immersion Gold) is according to Polymerkompositer giving its user the solution to the problems with "black pads" and embrittlement of the solderjoint. The ASIG process also features very good bondability with both gold- and aluminum wire.
With its silver processes Polymerkompositer has seen great opportunities within the telecom- and solar cell industry. By using its ESM300 process the company has managed to enhance the efficiency of solar cells by 2-3 percent which is a significant improvement in these applications. Within the telecom segment Polymerkompositer has patented a manufacturing method for base station filters. Earlier manufacturing processes for these telecom filters required difficult and time spending fine tuning processes but this new process forms a solid construction of a casted polymer coated with a silver layer. The casting process is called C3 and the surface finish process is called ESM200. ESM200 is by Polymerkompositer recommended as a general surface finish for microwave products thanks to its good RF features.
Polymerkompositer has its R&D facility in Mölndal outside of Gothenburg - Sweden where it has a capacity for prototype series and smaller series. In addition to all these named processes the company has also developed a process for silverplating directly on silicon for the chip industry.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments