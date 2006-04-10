Polymerkompositer´s silver<br>features golden opportunities

Polymerkompositer is specialized on the silver´s good features and has developed seven different processes for surface finishing with silver. The studies and tests the company has made on its products have so far turned out with brilliant results and Polymerkompositer is now looking brightly on to the future.

The brains behind Polymerkompositer´s patented processes is the company´s Vice President Anders Remgård who prior to his position at Polymerkompositer held a position at Ericsson. Together with the company´s CEO Jens Andersson, recruited from the Swedish EMS provider Note, and the company´s Technical Manager Karl Lundahl the company has developed silver based surface finish processes that according to Polymerkompositer will reduce costs and solve a number of process issues to customers. At the company also Anders Remgård´s wife Ann-Britt Remgård is operating with administrative functions.



As evertiq earlier reported the company has developed a silver process for surface finishing PCB´s, ESM100. The first PCB manufacturer to adopt this process is the Sweden based Elektrotryck. Polymerkompositer has also developed a challenger to the ENIG. The challenger, ASIG (Auto catalytic Silver Immersion Gold) is according to Polymerkompositer giving its user the solution to the problems with "black pads" and embrittlement of the solderjoint. The ASIG process also features very good bondability with both gold- and aluminum wire.



With its silver processes Polymerkompositer has seen great opportunities within the telecom- and solar cell industry. By using its ESM300 process the company has managed to enhance the efficiency of solar cells by 2-3 percent which is a significant improvement in these applications. Within the telecom segment Polymerkompositer has patented a manufacturing method for base station filters. Earlier manufacturing processes for these telecom filters required difficult and time spending fine tuning processes but this new process forms a solid construction of a casted polymer coated with a silver layer. The casting process is called C3 and the surface finish process is called ESM200. ESM200 is by Polymerkompositer recommended as a general surface finish for microwave products thanks to its good RF features.



Polymerkompositer has its R&D facility in Mölndal outside of Gothenburg - Sweden where it has a capacity for prototype series and smaller series. In addition to all these named processes the company has also developed a process for silverplating directly on silicon for the chip industry.