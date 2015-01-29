© mpanch dreamstime.com

GTK obtains UL approval

GTK UK Limited has now obtained approval under the UL wiring harness traceability programme.

This programme enables cable assembly manufacturers such as GTK to produce wiring harnesses for OEMs whilst maintaining complete traceability of all of the components.



Chas Shale, business manager for cable assemblies at GTK, said, “We are delighted that we are now able to offer this level of traceability to our customers. It gives them peace of mind that we can provide this service, as they know that the harnesses we supply will be manufactured to their specifications. It also helps to speed up the process of introducing new harnesses, enabling them to ensure they meet their time-to-market targets. We managed to obtain approval in only four weeks, and are now one of a select number of UK companies who can offer this service.”