© costasz dreamstime.com

Tabemax invests in Ersa equipment

Polish EMS-provider Tabemax has invested in solder equipment from Ersa: the ERSA POWERFLOW N2 to be precise.

Tabemax, located in Białe Błota near Bydgoszcz and one of the bigger EMS-companies in Poland, continues with its investment plan. After installing a new SMT line (based on two i-PULSE units) in 2013, the company has now added further to the machine park.



Recent investments, during the past three years, also include an Ersa reflow oven, a screen printer from Ekra, cleaning equipment from Kolb, a SPEA test station and as well as a Mobius AOI.



"In 2014, we produced 7.5 million PCB units, about one million more than in 2013. Compared to 2013, we were also able to increase our revenue with 7 to 8%" comments Maciej Drecki, CEO at Tabemax. "The strong increase of production volumes also means that our premises - 3'000 sqm.- are becoming too small. We are currently considering building or renting new premises. A final decision will be made in the second half of 2015."