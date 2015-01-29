© mopic _dreamstime.com

iPhone – powered by Samsung

About 75 percent of the chip production for the next iPhone will be taken care of by none other than competitor Samsung Electronics.

Samsung will be the main supplier of AP processors for Apples next iPhone, beating competitors such as Qualcomm and TSMC, according South Korean Maeil Business Newspaper, citing undisclosed sources.



According to the source, Samsung will supply A9 for Apple’s next iPhone model. No details were giving regarding the value of the contract.