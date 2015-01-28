© kritchanut dreamstime.com

Stockholders approve Orbital merger

Orbital Sciences Corporation’s stockholders have voted – overwhelmingly – to approve the proposed merger with the Aerospace and Defense Groups of Alliant Techsystems Inc.

Approximately 99% of the votes cast at the special meeting voted in favor of the adoption of the transaction agreement.



“Today, Orbital’s stockholders endorsed the proposed merger with ATK’s Aerospace and Defense Groups by voting strongly in favor of the transaction, as did ATK shareholders at a separate special meeting also held earlier today,” said Mr. David W. Thompson, Orbital’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are now on a clear path to completing the merger and beginning operations of Orbital ATK two weeks from today.”



The merger is expected to close on Monday, February 9, 2015.