US Navy selects BAE Systems for communications and combat systems

The U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) has awarded BAE Systems a five-year contract to provide full life-cycle engineering and technical support for communication and combat systems on land and at sea.

The initial award is valued at USD 28.4 million with the total value of the five-year contract estimated at $146.7 million.



Under the contract, the company’s experts will integrate computers, communication systems, combat systems, and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance systems on board U.S. Navy surface combatants and at associated shore sites in the United States and abroad.



“For 30 years our seasoned team has ensured that platforms, sensors, communications, and weapons systems aboard U.S. Navy ships are integrated and optimized for mission success,” said DeEtte Gray, president of BAE Systems’ Intelligence & Security sector. “In addition to aiding in mission readiness, BAE Systems’ life-cycle services directly support NAVAIR’s strategic cost-reduction initiatives.”