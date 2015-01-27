© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 27, 2015
Strong Q2 for OSI - increases full year sales guidance
OSI Systems' second quarter for the fiscal year of 2015 was a strong one for the company. Revenues are up, sales are up and the company is looking to keep the pace.
“We are pleased to announce strong second quarter financial results. Led by our Security Division, we achieved record sales and record earnings per share. With a solid pipeline of opportunities and strong balance sheet, we believe we are well positioned for future growth,” said Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO.
The Company reported revenues of USD 258 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2015, an increase of 9% as compared to the same period a year ago. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2015 was USD 18.2 million, compared to net income of USD 14.6 million, for the second quarter of fiscal 2014.
For the six months ended December 31, 2014, the Company reported revenues of USD 476 million, an increase of 8% as compared to the same period a year ago. Net income in this period was USD 29.5 million, compared to net income of USD 21.0 million in the same period a year ago.
As of December 31, 2014, the Company’s backlog was approximately USD 0.7 billion. During the second fiscal quarter, the Company generated free cash flow of USD 26 million.
Mr. Chopra continued, “During the second quarter, our Security Division generated both record sales and profits as sales grew by 29%. This strong performance was highlighted by solid execution on our Foreign Military Sales contract with the U.S. Department of Defense.”
Sales in OSI's Healthcare Division increased by 10% over the prior year, mainly driven by growth in the emerging markets and the impact of an acquisition completed in the first quarter.
Mr. Chopra concluded, “As expected, our Optoelectronics and Manufacturing sales decreased year over year. However, operational improvements coupled with a more favorable product mix resulted in strong operating margin expansion.”
The Company is increasing its sales guidance for fiscal 2015 to USD 975 million – USD 998 million.
The Company reported revenues of USD 258 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2015, an increase of 9% as compared to the same period a year ago. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2015 was USD 18.2 million, compared to net income of USD 14.6 million, for the second quarter of fiscal 2014.
For the six months ended December 31, 2014, the Company reported revenues of USD 476 million, an increase of 8% as compared to the same period a year ago. Net income in this period was USD 29.5 million, compared to net income of USD 21.0 million in the same period a year ago.
As of December 31, 2014, the Company’s backlog was approximately USD 0.7 billion. During the second fiscal quarter, the Company generated free cash flow of USD 26 million.
Mr. Chopra continued, “During the second quarter, our Security Division generated both record sales and profits as sales grew by 29%. This strong performance was highlighted by solid execution on our Foreign Military Sales contract with the U.S. Department of Defense.”
Sales in OSI's Healthcare Division increased by 10% over the prior year, mainly driven by growth in the emerging markets and the impact of an acquisition completed in the first quarter.
Mr. Chopra concluded, “As expected, our Optoelectronics and Manufacturing sales decreased year over year. However, operational improvements coupled with a more favorable product mix resulted in strong operating margin expansion.”
The Company is increasing its sales guidance for fiscal 2015 to USD 975 million – USD 998 million.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments