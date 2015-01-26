© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Mitsubishi to merge manufacturing of PLC & operator panels

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation will consolidate the development and manufacture of programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and operator panels, core products for FA, at its Nagoya Works from this April.

The development and manufacture of Micro PLC and small-range operator panels will be transferred from the Himeji Works. The Nagoya Works currently develops and manufactures midsize and large PLCs and operator panels.



The consolidation will strengthen product competitiveness and solutions development, ranging from entry-level to high-level systems. A common development process will be realized by integrating the company’s MELSEC PLC platform and enhanced network solutions, such as CC-Link IE. Mitsubishi Electric also expects to realize higher quality and increased energy savings under its e-F@ctory integrated-manufacturing concept.