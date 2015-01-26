© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

OEO design expands US footprint

OEO Design of Taipei Taiwan, is once again expanding its Mid-Michigan operations with the introduction of its home audio line of products, and has plans of adding additional product categories in 2015.

"We are very excited to enter this product category, and have many new and exciting products planned for products planned for the future," stated Dave Forrest VP of North American operations.



OEO has long been active in the design and manufacture of electronics for the Asian and European markets, but has hinted at plans of expanding into the home automation, and video gaming categories in 2015.