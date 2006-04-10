Juki's first 10 years in Russia

Juki Automation Systems have now been active in Russia for five year. Sales are handled by the Kursk company Sovtest ATE. During this five-year period of close co-operation more than 50 Juki machines have be installed in Russia.

This achievement is especially remarkable as the Russian market is extremely competitive and very aggressive on price. As Juki's official distributor, Sovtest is not only responsible for the sales of Juki products but also carry out installations and technical services with the assistance of several trained engineers.



Juki had a remarkably good start in Russia this year. In January they took three orders, including one from Energomera in Nevinnimyssk who have decided to add a fourth line to their three existing Juki lines. The two further orders came from new customers - Pro-Sam in Ryazam and Denas MC in Ekaterinburg, so allowing Juki to further strengthen their strategic position and geographical presence. In addition the order from Denas is the first contract won in Russia in the medical appliances field. This year Juki expect to see a further expansion of Juki in Russia and they are convinced that the continuing co-operation with Sovtest ATE will help them to further success.

