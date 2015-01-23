© creasencesro dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 23, 2015
Ford opens new Silicon Valley research center
Ford has opened a new Research and Innovation Center Palo Alto, growing its global research team and the company’s innovation in connectivity, mobility, autonomous vehicles, customer experience and big data.
The new Research and Innovation Center Palo Alto joins Ford’s network of research and innovation centers, including its location in Dearborn, Michigan, which focuses on advanced electronics, human-machine interface, materials science, big data and analytics; and Aachen, Germany, which focuses on next-gen powertrain research, driver-assist technologies and active safety systems.
With 125 researchers, engineers and scientists. Located in Stanford Research Park, the facility also expands Ford’s physical footprint – with further expansion planned in the near future.
Leading the new research center is Dragos Maciuca, an engineer who joins Ford from Apple with a background in consumer electronics, semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace and automotive.
“Growing the Palo Alto team will strengthen our global research prowess and drive innovation needed to meet the needs of our customers in the future,” said Ken Washington, vice president, Ford Research and Advanced Engineering. “Working together with the Silicon Valley research community will spark the new ideas, products and services that will help Ford once again change the way the world moves.”
