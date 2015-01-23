© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Nemco adds to its test capabilities with Takaya flying probe

UK-based Contract Electronics Manufacturer Nemco LTD has added to its portfolio of test capabilities and capacity following the procurement and delivery of a Takaya APT-9411 Flying Probe Test Machine.

The machine will complement Nemco’s existing test solutions and platforms, but it will also play a role in testing a new range of boards for the recent contract agreement signed with one of its customers.



Deji Fayoyin, Nemco’s Test Engineering Manager comments “The flexibility, speed and accuracy that the Takaya systems provide is invaluable in providing quick and reliable manufacturing test solutions for our customers. Whether it is prototype or low to mid volume builds, the APT-9411 is seen as the industry standard. With the complexity of today’s compact board designs, it is essential to invest in a machine that not only caters for today’s demands but is capable of coping with the technology roadmaps of our customers. The positioning resolution of 1.25um on the X, Y axes and the 320'000 test steps of the APT-9411 puts us in good position to do that”.