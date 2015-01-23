© continental

Continental expands R&D footprint in Bangalore

Continental has inaugurated its new 13'000 square meter facility to expand its R&D capabilities in Bangalore.

With a total investment of EUR 12.4 million and a current headcount of around 1'000 engineers, the new Technical Center India (TCI) facility at Gold Hill Supreme, Electronic City Phase II Continental's aims to meet the increasing demand for engineering and software development skills to support global R&D projects as well as local customers. Eight R&D labs will be housed in the new facility.



Helmut Matschi, President of the Interior Division and Member of the Executive Board of Continental AG, said: “India’s talent pool is strategic to our growth, globally and in Asia. Continental has invested significantly in the Tech Center since its inception, a confirmation of our commitment to India. While our engineers in India are making valuable contributions to the development of advanced technology for developed markets, Continental is equally excited by the prospect of growing with the automotive market in the country.”



“With its access to qualified engineers and its high flexibility, Tech Center India delivers best quality and highly efficient engineering support to Continental globally. Setting up the TCI is an ideal situation for us and our customers. We are able to attract the huge talent pool in India to work on the latest technologies and innovations, while at the same time offering first-class services globally. For R&D activities, initially in software and algorithm development for advanced driver assistance systems, we hired 150 new engineers at the TCI last year”, said Frank Jourdan, President of the Chassis & Safety Division and Member of the Executive Board of Continental AG.



“Tech Center India has almost doubled its engineering strength since its establishment. With this expansion, our total capacity will increase to 1'300 and our headcount will ramp up further in the near future. We will continue to leverage our local expertise and collaborate with global teams to deliver solutions that address the needs of the automotive industry; affordable and safe mobility being two of our key focus areas”, said Raghav Gulur, Head of Continental’s Technical Center India (TCI).