HoloLens - our way back to the future

© microsoft

We've all seen the specs worn in the “Back to the future” movies and most of us wished that this would one day become a reality. We might not be there just yet – but I'm liking the progress.

So here you have it folks, Microsoft's HoloLens. And before some of you start screaming about the Oculus Rift let me just say; No. This is not about virtual reality, think more towards augmentative reality.The idea in general is alluring, and hopefully the final product will at least come close to Microsoft's own words.“We envisioned a world where technology could become more personal—where it could adapt to the natural ways we communicate, learn, and create. Where our digital lives would seamlessly connect with real life.”During a discussion around the lunch table, the question of usage came up. Will someone really prefer this over working with a screen, or anything else for that matter. And sure, there will be a rather steep “getting-used-to-curve” – I can imagine – but there are several places where it could fit quite nicely.Utilizing this technology as a “head-up” display in air planes; providing crucial information as well as amplifying important data/information for the pilot.And it could possibly make one of the greatest toys ever, but that's another thing. Sure you will look rather stupid playing your game in a full headset, but who cares when you're having fun.Another thing that's interesting with this development is the way we communicate. How we communicate digitally has been “tied” to at least two components; a screen for visual feedback and a keyboard for entering commands.But with the HoloLens, Microsoft aims to include you as the tool for communicating. Using voice and gesture to control your data on a visual – but virtual – desk.I'm going to continue using “Back to the future” to predict the future, and right now I'm keeping my fingers crossed for self-tying shoes.