© alexandr malyshev dreamstime.com

Strong growth in the PCB market in November 2014

Although November 2014 sales figures for German PCB manufacturers were only 1.2 percent higher than those of November 2013, it was the second best November result of the last six years, writes ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.

YTD, revenue increased 3.2 percent, compared to the same period 2013. Order intake for November 2014 increased by almost eight percent (compared to November 2013). YTD, order intake also increased; with five percent somewhat less prominent.



The book-to-bill ratio increased to a value of 1.13. Experience has shown that the last two months of the year usually have a good book-to-bill ratio.



Last but not least, the number of employees in November 2014 also increased: by 3.4 percent compared to November 2013.