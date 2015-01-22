© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Essemtec contracted for 100 Cubus SMT Storage Systems

An SMT equipment manufacturer has concluded a contract with Essemtec for the supply of 100 Cubus systems to be delivered in the coming 12 months.

The first systems have been delivered to Southeast Asia and to multiple sites in Europe. Thanks to its small footprint and high storage capacity (up to 932 reels), the Cubus can be positioned close to any SMT manufacturing line.



This contract is a great success for Essemtec: "We are very pleased that our newly developed storage system has convinced our customers so quickly. I congratulate our engineering and manufacturing team for their outstanding contributions. This large multi-million dollar order is a strong vote of confidence in the quality and productivity of Essemtec products and will spur further growth for us," commented Dr. Frank Bose, Essemtec AG´s Managing Director.