Sparton and Ultra Electronics' JV awarded $21.6M contracs

Sparton Corporation and Ultra Electronics USSI have been awarded subcontracts valued at USD 21.6 million from their ERAPSCO/SonobuoyTech Systems joint venture.

Multiple foreign contracts represent the manufacture of Passive and Active Sonobuoys in support of multiple underwater missions.



ERAPSCO/SonobuoyTech Systems will provide manufacturing subcontracts in the amount of USD 13.3 million to Ultra Electronics USSI and USD 8.3 million to Sparton Electronics Florida, Inc. Production will take place at Ultra Electronics USSI’s Columbia City, IN facility and Sparton’s DeLeon Springs, Florida, facility with completion planned by June 2015.