TDK and Tokyo Institute of Technology in alliance agreement

TDK Corporation forms organizational alliance agreement with Tokyo Institute of Technology and that includes advanced joint research based on magnetic and magnet technology.

Relations between Tokyo Institute of Technology and TDK have a long history extending back to the invention and commercialization of ferrite in 1930. Ferrite, a magnetic material came to be applied in wireless communication equipment and radios in Japan.



Nowadays ferrite is used in a wide range of applications, including smartphones, tablets, and, in the automobile field, hybrid and electric vehicles.



On the basis of this organizational alliance agreement, Tokyo Institute of Technology and TDK will explore the potential for innovation possessed by magnetic and magnet technology through the implementation of multiple joint research with the aim of achieving original developments that will lead to next-generation electronics and in turn increased competitiveness for Japan.