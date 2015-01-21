© guido vrola dreamstime.com

Added manufacturing capabilities at Mitsubishi Elevator Asia

Mitsubishi Electric will establish a new factory and test tower to strengthen the development and manufacturing capabilities of Mitsubishi Elevator Asia Co., (AMEC) in Thailand, which produces elevators and escalators.

The new facilities will raise AMEC’s annual production capacity by more than 50% to 20'000 units. In particular, Mitsubishi Electric will expand output of its flagship NEXIEZ series of elevators for global markets, particularly in emerging countries where demand is growing. Production capacity also will be increased for control equipment, which will aims to enable Mitsubishi Electric to respond more effectively to needs for elevator renewals in markets outside Japan.



AMEC Managing Director Yoshikatsu Hayashi said: “Together with our new R&D center, which we established in October 2014 to develop and evaluate elevator and escalator parts, the new factory and test tower will enable us to increase our procurement of parts in the local Thai market for enhanced cost competitiveness and reduced manufacturing lead times. The new facilities will also strengthen our development and engineering operations by enabling us to respond to market requirements with more tailored product features and designs.”



Mitsubishi Electric will invest approximately USD 21 million to build the new factory and test tower. The three-story, 4'800 square meters building, is scheduled to be operable by May 2016.