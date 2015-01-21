© fergregory dreamstime.com

Google invests in Elon Musk's SpaceX

Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) has raised a billion dollars in a financing round with two new investors, Google and Fidelity.

They join existing investors Founders Fund, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Valor Equity Partners and Capricorn. Google and Fidelity will collectively own just under 10% of the company.



SpaceX designs, manufactures, and launches rockets and spacecraft. This funding will be used to support continued innovation in the areas of space transport, reusability, and satellite manufacturing.