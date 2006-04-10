Anglia adds Microchip

Anglia has announced that it has signed a UK and Ireland distribution agreement with Microchip Technology Inc, a provider of microcontrollers and analogue semiconductors, which is headquartered in Arizona, USA.



The Microchip franchise is Anglia's fifth new semiconductor signing in recent months.

Microchip offers a broad range of microcontrollers (MCU) and digital signal controllers (DSC), as well as RF and analogue devices and EEPROMs. The company's PIC® MCUs and dsPIC® DSC's have recently been extended to include models using 16-bit technology in addition to its well-established market leading 8-bit devices.



Microchip's range of analogue and ICs includes thermal and power management devices, switching regulators, charge pump DC-to-DC converters, power MOSFET drivers and battery management ICs. The range also includes linear, mixed signal and interface ICs, such as op amps, programmable gain amplifiers, comparators, A/D and D/A converters, frequency-to-voltage and voltage-to-frequency converters, IR products, LCD drivers and Ethernet interface ICs.



Commented Ken Millar, Microchip's Senior Channel Manager for Northern Europe, “A strong distribution network is a very important part of our business model, and we invest considerable effort in choosing the right partners. Hands-on technical support and a rapid response to customer enquiries and orders are particularly important to us: Anglia has an enviable reputation in both of these areas, as well as a complementary product range, so we are confident that working with them will help us to develop our sales into the UK and Ireland.”



Added Jim Ward, Sales Director at Anglia, “Microchip has a world-class range of microcontrollers and linear semiconductor devices that fits in very well with our existing franchises, and we are delighted that they have chosen to work with us.”