PartnerTech Inc. achieves C-TPAT certification

PartnerTech Inc., an electronics manufacturer in Atlanta, Georgia, has received certification as a participant in the Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (C-TPAT) program.

PartnerTech Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Swedish EMS provider PartnerTech AB, received notice of membership from the U.S. Customs Border Protection after completing an eligibility process that includes previous compliance with exporting, a documented security program and providing a designated officer to maintain supply chain security.



C-TPAT certification requires proving secure supply chains to Customs Border Patrol thus improving overall international supply chain and U.S. border security. The certification provides expedited trade processing and priority processing for international shipment examinations.



“This additional certification is part of our on-going commitment to providing holistic solutions for our clients. The C-TPAT certification strengthens our capability in supply chain optimization and allows us to better serve our clients”, Gary Bruce, President, PartnerTech Inc