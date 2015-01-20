© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Leoni obtains first order from Hyundai

Leoni has received its first wiring systems order from Hyundai Motor Company. The Korean car manufacturer awarded Leoni a double-digit million Euro sales volume over a period of 6 years.

Leoni obtained the project to equip a mid size car model from December 2016 with a front body cable harness. The European wiring systems producer convinced Hyundai with a concept which contains the cable harness production in a logistically close environment to the customer plant in the Czech Republic. The business was awarded in mid January 2015.



Hyundai intends to expand its European business in the future and this business award signals a first step for a long-term partnership between both partners in the years to come. Dr. Andreas Brand, member of the Leoni Management Board and responsible for the wiring systems business: “This order is a big milestone forward concerning the further globalisation of our company and we are looking forward to keep growing with a solid cooperation to Hyundai in the near future. As a global supplier Leoni has now started its first wiring systems project in Europe with the Korean partner targeting to become a preferred supplier worldwide”.