Changes to candidate list for REACH regulation

© richard thomas dreamstime.com

Since 17 December 2014, the REACH Candidate List of ECHA (European Chemicals Agency) not only includes six new substances, but also an update to the existing list entry for the plasticiser DEHP.

DEHP

Cadmium fluoride

cadmium sulphate

UV-320 and UV-328

DOTE and reaction mass of DOTE:MOTE

Whereaswas previously classified as toxic to reproduction, the Committee of Member States has now unanimously confirmed its hormone-like (endocrine-disrupting) effects in the environment. Since this substance is already included in Annex XIV (Authorisation List), its use without authorisation may only continue until 21.2.2015.The new substances included in the Authorisation List are:, which is variously used as a raw material in electroplating and in the production of photovoltaic modules, and, which is used as a raw material for the surface treatment of metals. Both cadmium salts are classified as Carcinogenic, Mutagenic and Toxic toreproduction., two UV-stabilizers (plasticisers) from the group of phenol benzotriazoles, are very persistent in the environment, toxic, and highly bioaccumulative. They are used primarily in plastics, rubber and coatings.– these two organic tin compounds are used as stabilisers in PVC; they have properties that are toxic to reproduction.As a result, the REACH Candidate List now includes 161 substances of very high concern (SVHCs). In this context, the FBDi would like to explicitly draw attention to the general notification obligation that applies to SVHCs (Substances of Very High Concern) since 1 June 2011. This also applies to existing SVHCs in Annex XIV. From the time when a substance is added to the Candidate List, companies and distributors/importers have 6 months to notify the ECHA if the substance is present in their imported products above a concentration of 0.1 % weight by weight AND cumulatively in quantities totalling over one tonne per year (across all affected and imported products). For information on possible exceptions, refer to Article 7(6); these do not remove the obligation to notify customers/consumers according to Article 33 (1+2). Violations of these regulations will result in sanctions ranging in severity from warnings to significant penalties.The complete list with the candidates (incl. support documents) for inclusion in Annex XIV of the REACH Regulation can be viewed on the ECHA website