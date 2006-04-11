A new French broker is born

Philippe Malon, earlier in charge for the French subsidiary of German based ce Global Sourcing AG (formerly named ce Consumer Electronics AG) has founded a new component distributing company called B8 Electronics.

B8 Electronics is an international independent distributor, bringing expertise in trade management of electronic components. B8 source semiconductors, integrated circuits, discrete, passive, active, military parts and electro-mechanical components.



Philippe Malon graduated as an Electronic Engineer with a speciality on Power Electronics. He has worked for a numer of major companies. He recently served as a Sales Manger for France for PartMiner Ltd and also for ce Global Sourcing AG. Philippe has also been working as a Product Manager for Crouzet Ltd (UK) and started as a Project Manager working for the extension of London Underground.