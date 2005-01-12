Electronics Production | January 12, 2005
Jasper to acquire Safelogic
Jasper Design Automation, provider of high-level formal verification solutions, today announced that it has acquired Sweden based Safelogic, a technology firm in Property Specification Language (PSL) based formal verification.
The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition brings together technology leaders in complementary areas within the formal verification market, creating a combined company with the EDA industry's strongest solution for verification and debugging of block-level designs using assertions and high-level requirements. The merged company has one of the formal industry's strongest engineering teams, with development sites in Mountain View, Calif., Berkeley, Calif., and Göteborg, Sweden.
"By combining Safelogic's automatic, push-button, high performance solution for assertion-based verification with Jasper's solution for high-capacity high-level verification and debugging, we will accelerate proliferation of our products by increasing ease-of-adoption for new customers," said Kathryn Kranen, president and CEO of Jasper. "The merged solution will give designers and verification engineers the ability to quickly and easily prove their assertions, as well as to reach full proof of high-level requirements on full blocks using Jasper's unique design tunneling technology. Safelogic's advanced implementation of PSL verification, together with Jasper's fast static debugging capability, gives design teams a powerful new way to deliver provably correct designs with a shorter, predictably finite verification schedule."
"Jasper and Safelogic are a perfect match for maximizing technology offerings and market opportunities," said Pär-Jörgen Pärson, chairman of Safelogic. "Jasper has focused on high-level interactive proof of block-level requirements, while Safelogic has focused on developing world-class proof engines for fast verification of PSL assertions with minimal user interaction. Jasper is strong in North America and Japan, while Safelogic is strong in Europe. The combined company can field the fastest, broadest formal verification solution across all geographies."
