© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Watersprint signs manufacturing partnership with Enics

Enics has been selected to become Watersprint’s long-term strategic partner for manufacturing of the company's product for water purification in professional facilities such as hospitals and swimming halls.

Watersprint is a Swedish company based in Lund, with a focus on water cleaning products and solutions.



Watersprint's solutions purify water using UV light generated from a combination of patterns of UV LED control and an advanced electromechanical design. The first product manufactured by Enics will be a water cleaning product for showers in professional facilities (hospitals and public swimming halls).



“We need a fast, flexible and worldwide partner for our products. Enics is the perfect partner for us and matching all our criteria and needs,” says Anders Ruland CEO, Watersprint AB.



“We are extremely happy to enter this partnership with Watersprint. Our companies’ vision, mission and values are matching perfectly. We both want to be part of value chains delivering sustainable innovations improving quality of life for today’s and future generations. We are proud to work with innovative companies such as Watersprint and bring meaningful solutions to critical global challenges," says Leif Johansson, General Manager, Enics Sweden AB.