© adam121 dreamstime.com

Komax experienced healthy growth in 2014

Swiss-based Komax experienced a steady growth in 2014, both order intake and revenues increased. The company is also kicking off the new year with acquiring a stake in the French company Laselec SA.

Order intake from continuing operations increased by 6.9% to CHF 367.7 million or EUR 361.5 million (2013: CHF 343.9 million or EUR 338.1 million).



Revenues from continuing operations rose by more than 11% to a good CHF 360 million or EUR 353.9 million (2013: CHF 324.0 million or EUR 318.5 million). These figures do not contain the contribution of the Solar segment, since this business has now been sold.



Further strengthening of Komax Wire



Komax has acquired a stake in the French company Laselec SA. Laselec develops laser-assisted cable stripping and marking solutions as well as intelligent layout boards for wire harness production, which are currently used primarily in the aerospace industry.