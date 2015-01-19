© norebbo dreamstime.com

Bosnian cable manufacturer Kapis saved by German investor

The bankrupt Bosnian cable manufacturer, Kapis, has found a new owner. German Athabasca Investment GmbH has reportedly acquired the company for EUR 5.5 million.

The German company will now run the show for Kapis and production will continue under its surveillance. Athabasca Investment has a plan for continued production at the plant in Tomislavgrad, according to SeeNews.