exceet to merge development and manufacturing to one

Effective January 1, 2015, three member enterprises of exceet Group, namely as electronics GmbH, Contec GmbH and Mikrap AG, will begin operation the joint brand name exceet electronics.

Collaboration between the companies as electronics GmbH, Contec GmbH and Mikrap AG within exceet Group was already intensified in 2014 to expand the product and services portfolio addressing the development and production of complex electronic modules, components and systems for industrial and medical technology uses.



“We are convinced that this fusion of competencies will benefit our clients by offering them a broader development, manufacturing and services portfolio and satisfying the demands they place on a full-service provider – today and tomorrow. Whether in Germany, Austria or Switzerland, we will continue to collaborate closely with our clients and orient ourselves fully on the requirements and wishes of our customers”, explains Holger Wußmann, CEO of exceet electronics.