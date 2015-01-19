© mopic _dreamstime.com

Has Samsung's made an offer for BlackBerry?

Korean electronics giant Samsung has reportedly made a bid to acquire BlackBerry. Samsung is reportedly offering as much as USD 7.5 billion in order to get its hand on valuable patents in its battle with Apple.

Representatives from both companies is said to have met to discuss a potential transaction, according to a report in Reuters citing a person familiar with the matter and documents seen by Reuters.



However, both companies denies that any deal is in the making nor that any discussions have taken place.



If the transaction would actually take place, it would be a huge step in to the corporate market for Samsung. BlackBerry still holds a considerable market share among enterprise clients, much thanks to its security features, and if Samsung, as one of the strongest players in the consumer market, we're to acquire BlackBerry, it would be stronger overall.