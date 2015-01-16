© kritchanut dreamstime.com

Incap: No to Inission's mandatory offer

During mid December, Swedish EMS provider Inission, acquired enough shares of the Finnish EMS provider Incap that it had to make a mandatory offer for the rest of the company.

On December 12 announced Inission that they had purchased more shares in the company, Inission's share now amounts to more than 30% of the shares in Incap. Under current legislation, Inission was obliged to make an offer to the shareholders of the Company to acquire the remaining shares.



Incap has now responded. According to the board of Incap the offer – which amounted to 0.03 euros per share – was far too low when taking into account the current stock price of the company and the prospects for the future.



“The members of the Board of Directors of Incap who have participated in the decision-making recommend the refusal of the Tender Offer. The members of the Board are unanimous in their view,” the company writes in a statement.