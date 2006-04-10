Wintech invests in Maranz AOI

Sweden based mid tier EMS-provider Wintech AB has invested in a new Maranz 22XDL AOI which has been delivered and installed by Eltraco.

The AOI will be separated from the production; however it will have close ties with the SMT-department in order to fast deliver feed-back.



Wintech announce that a new varnish department, also separated from the production, has been established. This is set to create optimal conditions for handling more difficult types of selective varnish.

