Delta Electronics opens joint diagnostics lab in Singapore

Delta Electronics International (Singapore), a subsidiary of power supply maker Delta Electronics, and the Institute of Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (IBN) of A*STAR has officially opened the Delta-IBN Life Science and Diagnostics Lab at Biopolis in Singapore.

The Delta-IBN Life Science and Diagnostics Lab brings together IBN’s strengths in medical diagnostics, microfluidic systems and biological assays, and Delta’s expertise in microelectronics, optical devices, and global operations. The lab will focus on developing enabling technologies for improved infectious disease detection and personalised medicine. Current diagnostics require a long processing time and extensive, specialised laboratory equipment, and the lab will develop portable miniaturised all-in-one systems to provide on-the-spot, real-time detection results.



Prof. Jackie Y. Ying, Executive Director of IBN, said: “Improving healthcare through technological innovations has been IBN’s mission since 2003. We are excited to work closely with Delta to bring the technologies we have developed for disease diagnostics to market. With IBN’s platform technologies and Delta’s industry expertise, we are confident that our partnership will lead to innovative healthcare products that will benefit patients, and facilitate their care and treatment.”



Mr. Ping Cheng, CEO of Delta Electronics, said: “Delta is very pleased to establish this collaboration with IBN, a world-class research institute in bioengineering and nanotechnology. IBN's biosensors and diagnostics research has led to lab-on-chip devices for infectious disease detection and nanoprobe assays for genetic testing, which we intend to further develop for the global healthcare market. Our joint lab represents a significant step towards a strong partnership that crosses industry sectors.”



The Delta-IBN Life Science and Diagnostic Lab is expected to have over 50 Delta staff, who will work on joint projects with IBN researchers.