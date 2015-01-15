© pinonsky dreamstime.com

Hanza to consolidate production sites

Swedish EMS provider, Hanza, plans to consolidate its production to increase the company's profitability during the unpredictable economic climate.

Hanza plans to initiates trade union negotiations to move the company’s manufacturing site in Töreboda, Sweden, to other Hanza sites.



In view of the prolonged recession in the industry and continued uncertainty about the long-term economic situation has Hanza decided on a developed strategy. The purpose is to affect the profitability positively through consolidation of production sites and targeted, strategic acquisitions.



"As previously announced, 2014 meant both disappointments and gratifying," comments Erik Stenfors, CEO Hanza. "The orders by the largest customers were significantly below their forecasts, which has had an adverse impact on profitability. At the same time, Hanza implemented an IPO, acquired KA Electronics and launched the new business consulting service MIG. Another positive aspect, new customers and contracts has been obtained."