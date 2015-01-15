3D printed electronics has become real

© voxel8

We really like 3D printers here at evertiq, but on several occasions we have stated that it wont really - really - take off, until we can print ready to use electronics in multi-material. Now, we're one step closer.

Voxel8, creator of the world’s first multi-material 3D electronics printer and backed by Braemar Energy Ventures, has released the Voxel8 Developer’s Kit.The Voxel8 Developer’s Kit will include the desktop 3D electronics printer, conductive ink cartridges, PLA filament, modeling software and software support. Voxel8’s desktop 3D electronics printer features dual material capabilities by combining a Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) printhead with a conductive silver ink printhead.To strengthen this effort, Voxel8 is collaborating with Autodesk on Project Wire, a Spark powered design tool for 3D printed electronics. Project Wire is a design tool under active development at Autodesk that provides electronics and 3D printing enthusiasts with the ability to place components and route 3D wires.Check out the printer in action:“We are excited to work with companies like Voxel8, because they are really pushing the boundaries of what 3D printing is capable of, and by incorporating conductive inks directly into 3D printing process, we can start to create things that have function after they are printed,” said Jeff Kowalski, CTO of Autodesk."Voxel8 is leveraging over a decade of research, which has led to 17 patents (10 issued) on functional materials, printheads, and other processes for 3D printing, from my lab,” said Dr. Jennifer A. Lewis, Voxel8 Founder and Wyss Professor of Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University. “Our work provides the foundation for Voxel8’s effort to revolutionize multi-material 3D printing. To realize our vision, we have recruited a multi-disciplinary team with expertise in the advanced materials, precision hardware, intelligent software and design.”